You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 8:17 AM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 8:54 AM

BP_Nikkei_121118_18.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday tracking falls on Wall Street last week amid lingering worries over global economic growth.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55 per cent, or 121.75 points, at 22,128.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.50 per cent, or 8.30 points, at 1,664.68.

"Flagging growth in China revived global growth concerns," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, said in a commentary.

"Specifically, it was Friday's China factory gate inflation wobble that is weighing on global equities and commodities alike."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With manufacturing activity in China expected to recede further, it should dampen price pressure on commodity markets and will continue to weigh on global growth prospects," Mr Innes wrote, adding that a recent slide in oil prices was also impacting a range of assets.

In Tokyo, investors were weighing corporate earnings reports that will continue through this week, while watching for July-September GDP figures due on Wednesday, analysts said.

The dollar was trading at 113.86 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.79 yen in New York late Friday.

Automakers were among losers, with Honda trading down 1.00 per cent at 3,247 yen and Toyota off 0.44 per cent at 6,666 yen.

China-related shares were also lower, with construction machinery giant Komatsu off 0.64 percent at 3,083 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc down 0.48 per cent at 19,485 yen.

Electronic parts maker Rohm was down 1.57 per cent at 8,110 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended 0.8 per cent lower on Friday at 25,989.30.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Nov 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Oxley, Gaylin, Federal International (2000), Valuetronics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening