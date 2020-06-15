You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as fears grew over a second wave of domestic coronavirus infections and investors awaited a set of Chinese data due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.68 per cent, or 152.26 points, at 22,153.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.51 per cent, or 7.95 points, at 1,562.73.
AFP
