Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 8:19 AM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies with investors digesting the new government to be formed later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.44 per cent or 103.06 points at 23,456.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.41 per cent or 6.85 points to 1,644.25.

