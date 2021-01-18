You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 8:19 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking following falls on Wall Street as US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan had largely been priced in.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking following falls on Wall Street as US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan had largely been priced in.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.06 per cent, or 302.08 points, at 28,217.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.63 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 1,844.95.

