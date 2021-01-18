Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking following falls on Wall Street as US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan had largely been priced in.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.06 per cent, or 302.08 points, at 28,217.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.63 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 1,844.95.

AFP