[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.38 per cent or 79.51 points at 20,624.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.28 per cent or 4.20 points at 1,507.66.

AFP