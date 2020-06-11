You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on stronger yen

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 8:13 AM

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.27 per cent or 293.85 points at 22,831.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.96 per cent or 15.65 points to 1,609.06.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as the yen firmed against the dollar after the US Federal Reserve said it will keep rates low given the shaky economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.27 per cent or 293.85 points at 22,831.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.96 per cent or 15.65 points to 1,609.06.

