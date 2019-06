[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, following end of the week losses on Wall Street amid escalating global trade tension with a stronger yen also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.42 per cent or 292.4 points to 20,308.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.38 per cent or 20.9 points at 1,491.38.

AFP