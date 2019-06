Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, taking a negative lead from Wall Street amid lingering worries over the US-China trade war.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, taking a negative lead from Wall Street amid lingering worries over the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.27 per cent or 56.71 points to 21,073.01 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.40 per cent or 6.23 points at 1,547.99.

