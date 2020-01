Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with the yen holding firm and risk appetite dampened by concerns about a new virus from China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.77 per cent or 184.53 points to 23,846.82 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.58 per cent or 10.19 points at 1,733.94.

AFP