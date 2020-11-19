Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as concerns over an increase in virus infections offset optimism about Covid-19 vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 per cent or 87.20 points at 25,640.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.13 per cent or 2.24 points to 1,718.41.

AFP