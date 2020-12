Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street as coronavirus worries intensified.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 per cent or 124.63 points at 26,589.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 per cent or 13.03 points at 1,776.02.

