Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and facing concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and facing concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 per cent or 171.23 points at 27,967.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.42 per cent or 7.82 points to 1,847.12.

