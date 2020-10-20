Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus infections surging across Europe and elsewhere.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 per cent or 55.30 points at 23,615.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 per cent or 4.15 points to 1,633.83.

AFP