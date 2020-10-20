You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 8:20 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus infections surging across Europe and elsewhere.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus infections surging across Europe and elsewhere.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 per cent or 55.30 points at 23,615.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 per cent or 4.15 points to 1,633.83.

AFP

