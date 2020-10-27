Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a rout on Wall Street due to fading hopes for economic stimulus and mounting worries over the coronavirus.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a rout on Wall Street due to fading hopes for economic stimulus and mounting worries over the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.72 per cent or 170.04 points at 23,324.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.98 per cent or 15.93 points to 1,603.05.

AFP