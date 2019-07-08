You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo stocks open lower on US falls, Iran concerns

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 9:17 AM

AK_jpstocks_0807.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking falls on Wall Street, as geopolitical worries linked to Iran added to the market's woes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 per cent or 76.43 points at 21,669.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.25 per cent or 3.99 points at 1,588.59.

US stocks retreated from records and lost ground Friday as better-than-expected US job data clouded investors' hopes for steep cuts in interest rates in the world's biggest economy.

"The good news from Friday night was that the US labour market remains in rude health, but the not so good news was the negative reaction" by US Treasury yields and US equities, Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a commentary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The solid US jobs report triggered... a pullback in Fed rate cut expectations," he said.

Geopolitical concerns may be weighing on the market "following news on Sunday that Iran had breached the nuclear deal's cap on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium," he added.

The dollar fetched 108.44 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.50 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, shipping firms were among losers, with Mitsui OSK Lines trading down 1.11 per cent at 2,757 yen and Nippon Yusen down 0.64 per cent at 1,855 yen.

Market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was off 0.45 per cent at 65,270 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 per cent at 26,922.12.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening