Tokyo: Stocks open lower on US losses, travel campaign halt

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 8:12 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and the suspension of a domestic tourism campaign caused by record numbers of virus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.18 per cent or 49.33 points to 26,683.11 at the open, while the broader Topix index slid 0.15 per cent or 2.70 points to 1,787.82.

