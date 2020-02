Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street, as the coronavirus continued to spread and public officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a global pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.21 per cent or 273.56 pints to 22,331.85, while the broader Topix index was down 1.16 per cent or 18.77 points at 1,599.49.

AFP