Tokyo: Stocks open lower on virus worries, higher yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as traders weighed economic recovery hopes against fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with a stronger yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 per cent or 62.06 points at 22,393.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.30 per cent or 4.79 points to 1,582.30.

