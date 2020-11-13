You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.41 per cent, or 103.74 points, to 25,417.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.60 per cent, or 10.42 points, to 1,715.81.
AFP
