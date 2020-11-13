You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 8:25 AM

nz_nikkei_131156.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street amid concerns over spiking coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.41 per cent, or 103.74 points, to 25,417.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.60 per cent, or 10.42 points, to 1,715.81.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 08:31 AM
Transport

US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers

[NEW YORK] Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines will end the year with the lowest number of workers since at...

Nov 13, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

'No evidence' of lost or changed votes: US election officials

[WASHINGTON] Senior US federal and state election officials said on Thursday that there was "no evidence" that votes...

Nov 13, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

SINGPOST Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider...

Nov 13, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines prices S$850m five-year convertible bonds at 1.625%

THE new S$850 million five-year convertible bonds by Singapore Airlines (SIA) will carry a coupon of 1.625 per cent...

Nov 13, 2020 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawmaker resignations a 'challenge' to authority: China

[HONG KONG] China warned on Thursday that the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for