Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a long weekend, as investors tried to catch up with global markets that lost heavily earlier this week.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a long weekend, as investors tried to catch up with global markets that lost heavily earlier this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.44 per cent or 103.86 points to 23,256.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.43 per cent or 7.03 points to 1,639.39.

AFP