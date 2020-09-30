You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors awaited the first US presidential debate later in the morning for fresh trading cues.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors awaited the first US presidential debate later in the morning for fresh trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 per cent or 79.06 points at 23,460.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.51 per cent or 8.49 points at 1,649.61.

