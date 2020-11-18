Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday on profit-taking following recent rallies propelled by coronavirus vaccine developments and an economic pick-up.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.51 per cent or 132.48 points at 25,882.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.49 per cent or 8.55 points to 1,726.11.

AFP