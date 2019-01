Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the currency market stable in Asian trade after the British pound fluctuated before and after the Brexit deal vote.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 per cent or 38.39 points to 20,516.90 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 per cent or 3.60 points at 1,539.12.

AFP