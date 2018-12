[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, following a plunge on Wall Street on worries about US economic growth and with investors cautious ahead of key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 per cent or 274.82 points at 21,761.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.36 per cent or 22.41 points at 1,626.79.

AFP