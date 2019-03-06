You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower tracking falls in US shares

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:14 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with investors discouraged by falls in US shares and eyeing news on US-China trade talks and Brexit negotiations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 69.31 points, to 21,656.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.19 per cent, or 3.07 points, at 1,616.16.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sales with the backdrop of falls in US shares," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

Amid a lack of fresh market moving events, investors are watching the dollar-yen rate for clues, he added.

The dollar fetched 111.81 yen in early Asian trade, against 111.88 yen in New York.

Britain's Brexit negotiators returned to Brussels on Tuesday vowing to "get a deal over the line" as they seek European Union support to break the deadlock in London as this month's divorce deadline looms.

Wall Street finished a choppy session marginally lower after European bourses had pushed higher, shrugging off Brexit worries.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were lower, with Panasonic off 1.22 per cent at 1,007 yen, Olympus down 0.58 per cent at 5,060 yen and Komatsu down 1.71 per cent at 2,722.5 yen.

Market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 1.81 per cent at 53,490 yen.

In New York, the Dow ended down 0.1 per cent at 25,806.63.

