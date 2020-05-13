Tokyo: Stocks open lower with eyes on earnings reports

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors focused on corporate earnings that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors focused on corporate earnings that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.11 per cent or 226.92 points at 20,139.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.89 per cent or 13.21 points to 1,463.51.

AFP