Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.21 per cent or 48.44 points at 23,368.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 per cent or 3.00 points at 1,697.72.

AFP