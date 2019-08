Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as positive sentiment from China's announcement of stimulus and bargain-hunting purchases offset the negative impact of losses on Wall Street.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as positive sentiment from China's announcement of stimulus and bargain-hunting purchases offset the negative impact of losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.20 per cent or 41.11 points at 20,497.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 per cent or 1.92 points at 1,491.61.

