Tokyo: Stocks open sharply higher on virus hopes

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 8:15 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking rallies on Wall Street, as investors looked beyond grim economic news to focus on easing coronavirus lockdown measures in parts of the US.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking rallies on Wall Street, as investors looked beyond grim economic news to focus on easing coronavirus lockdown measures in parts of the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.58 per cent or 311.04 points at 19,986.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.27 per cent or 18.18 points to 1,444.91.

