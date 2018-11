[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened modestly down on Friday after a rally of more than 1.8 per cent the day before, as tailwinds from a cheaper yen were offset by profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 per cent or 40.18 points at 22,446.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.04 per cent or 0.72 points at 1,680.53.

AFP