Tokyo: Stocks open slightly higher

Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Friday, with the market lacking a sense of direction, as few fresh clues for trade emerged after a mixed close on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.1 per cent or 24.56 points at 26,780.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix edged up 0.2 per cent or 4.04 points to 1,780.25.

