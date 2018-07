[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened up Thursday on investor relief after US President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker reached an agreement to defuse a festering trade dispute.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.02 per cent or 4.15 points at 22,618.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.68 per cent or 11.87 points to 1,765.35.

AFP