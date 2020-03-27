You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open up more than 3% on Friday

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 8:24 AM
UPDATED Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 8:34 AM

nz_nikkei_270351.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened more than three per cent higher on Friday, tracking rallies on Wall Street on a massive US economic relief package.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened more than three per cent higher on Friday, tracking rallies on Wall Street on a massive US economic relief package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.42 per cent or 639.04 points to 19,303.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 3.08 per cent or 43.14 points at 1,442.46.

"Japanese shares are seen testing the rebound trend, encouraged by surges in US shares," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The Japanese government's plans to fire additional stimulus to counter the impact from the new coronavirus would provide further relief to investors, he added.

In the US, the Dow surged for a third straight session after the economic relief package cleared the Senate and data showed an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fears grow

The Dow finished up more than 1,350 points, or 6.4 per cent, at 22,523.15.

The dollar fetched 109.13 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.44 yen in New York on Thursday.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 08:39 AM
Technology

US prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply: sources

[BENGALURU] Senior officials in the Trump administration agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of...

Mar 27, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Dogs being trained to sniff out Covid-19: charity

[LONDON] A British charity has teamed up with scientists to see whether dogs could help detect Covid-19 through...

Mar 27, 2020 08:22 AM
Transport

Trump encourages cruise lines that want stimulus money to register in US

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he approved of American cruise lines incorporating...

Mar 27, 2020 08:21 AM
Transport

US Space Force launches first mission despite coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The United States Space Force launched its first national security mission Thursday, sending an ultra-...

Mar 27, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Vickers hits US$200m first close for largest fund; portfolio biotechs tackling virus outbreak

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has raised the potential of deep-tech investor Vickers Venture Partners' portfolio,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.