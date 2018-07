[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, backed by gains on Wall Street and the yen's downwards trend, as concerns over a US-China trade war receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.66 per cent or 144.71 points to close at 22,196.89 while the broader Topix index was up 0.25 per cent or 4.34 points at 1,716.13.

AFP