[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous day's five per cent drop as the yen's rise took a breather.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which on Tuesday closed at a 20-month low on worries over the US economy, gained 1.45 per cent or 277.75 points to 19,433.49 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 1.37 per cent or 19.39 points at 1,434.94.

AFP