You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks start lower ahead of China market reopen

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 8:41 AM

nikkei2.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses in New York, with investors cautious ahead of the Chinese market's reopen after an extended closure following the new coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses in New York, with investors cautious ahead of the Chinese market's reopen after an extended closure following the new coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.64 per cent, or 379.42 points, to 22,825.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.52 per cent, or 25.55 points, at 1,658.89.

"As the Shanghai market resumes trading today, investors are cautious" about a potential drop in the Chinese market, Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

She noted that US shares fell sharply on Friday as US authorities declared a public health emergency and banned foreign nationals who have travelled to China recently from entering the country.

The dollar fetched 108.42 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.36 yen in New York on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after WHO virus ruling

In Tokyo, major exporters were lower across the board.

Nintendo dived 4.78 per cent to 38,820 yen, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 3.16 per cent to 23,725 yen, and Toyota was down 1.32 per cent at 7,551 yen.

Panasonic was down 2.31 per cent at 1,076.5 yen ahead of its third quarter to December earnings report due after the market close later today.

Sony was down 1.11 per cent at 7,632 yen ahead of its third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

AFP

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 10:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus spread

DBS Group Research has downgraded its rating on Far East Hospitality Trust (Far East H-Trust) to "hold", and lowered...

Feb 3, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Irish manufacturing grows for just second time in eight months

[DUBLIN] Irish manufacturing activity grew for just the second time in eight months in January amid greater...

Feb 3, 2020 10:07 AM
Banking & Finance

China to subsidise interest payments for some firms hit by virus outbreak: state media

[BEIJING] China's finance ministry will give subsidies on interest payments for some firms hit by a spreading...

Feb 3, 2020 10:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

Paradise lost looms for German farmers as swine fever nears

[TAUCHE, Germany] The German state of Brandenburg has erected about 120 km (75 miles) of electric fencing to prevent...

Feb 3, 2020 10:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Chinese treasury futures surge on concerns of coronavirus spread

[SHANGHAI] Chinese government bond futures surged on Monday as investors' worries increased over the spread of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly