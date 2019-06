[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell marginally for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday as a higher yen and concern about the global economy weighed on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.01 per cent, or 2.34 points, to close at 20,408.54, but the broader Topix index inched up 0.01 per cent, or 0.13 point, at 1,499.09.

AFP