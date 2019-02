[Tokyo] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than one per cent on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as weak US retail sales disappointed investors and a higher yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.13 per cent, or 239.08 points, to close at 20,900.63, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.79 per cent, or 12.52 points, to 1,577.29.

AFP