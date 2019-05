[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with US-China trade tensions weighing on investors despite Washington's decision to delay a ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 10.92 points, to end at 21,283.37, while the broader Topix index fell 0.26 per cent, or 4.09 points, to 1,546.21.

AFP