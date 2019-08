[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday, extending its losing streak to the fourth day as investors remained on edge over US-China trade ties.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.33 per cent or 68.75 points to 20,516.56, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.05 per cent or 0.70 point at 1,499.93.

AFP