[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for the third straight session on Monday, supported by a weaker yen as worries over a trade war between the US and China eased.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.31 per cent, or 72.01 points, to close at 23,002.37, but the broader Topix index was down 0.08 per cent, or 1.50 points, at 1,813.75.

AFP