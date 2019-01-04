You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down more than 2% in first trading day of 2019

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 2:47 PM

file73hir20myk9k5vfc996.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than 2 per cent on Friday, hit by a surge in the yen and selloffs on Wall Street amid worries over the US economy.

In its first trading session of 2019, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.26 per cent or 452.81 points to close at 19,561.96 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break.

The broader Topix index lost 1.53 per cent or 22.93 points to 1,471.16.

Since the last session in Tokyo on December 28, heavy selling has hit global markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Players were trying to catch up with the downward trend following long New Year holidays," Shinichi Yamamoto, broker at Okasan Securities, told AFP.

On Wall Street on Thursday, stocks plunged as China's slowing economy forced Apple to slash its revenue forecast.

Sentiment in the United States was further dented by Institute for Supply Management data showing US manufacturing activity at a two-year low.

The weak data was "more proof, if needed, that President (Donald) Trump's trade actions against China are now hurting the US as much as they are China", said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy and markets at National Australia Bank.

It is "more reason to think a Sino-US trade deal is in the offing in coming weeks", he said in a note.

Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Centre, said the strong yen dampened sentiment greatly as it clouds the outlook of Japanese exporters.

The dollar was trading at 108.21 yen, up from New York Thursday afternoon but still considerably lower than the 110-yen range seen when the Tokyo market closed for the last year.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'

Must Read

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

SL_Heng Swee Keat_040119_43.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must continue to transform economy, says Heng Swee Keat, as he calls for Budget suggestions

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

ak_hdb_0401.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property agents' track records now available online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening