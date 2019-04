[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday after European leaders agreed with Britain to delay Brexit by up to six months.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened lower, was up 0.11 per cent or 23.81 points to end at 21,711.38, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.07 per cent or 1.14 points at 1,606.52.

AFP