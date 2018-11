[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged up Monday on bargain-hunting and a weak yen, as many investors took to the sidelines while they looked for fresh trading direction after US elections.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.09 per cent or 19.63 points to close at 22,269.88, but the broader Topix index was down 0.06 per cent or 1.03 points at 1,671.95.

AFP