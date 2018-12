[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged to a 15-month low on Thursday amid disappointment over the most recent meeting of the US Federal Reserve central bank.

The Nikkei 225 index, which at one point had lost more than 3 per cent, closed down 2.84 per cent or 595.34 points to finish at 20,392.58, the lowest since September last year.

The broader Topix index dropped 2.51 per cent or 38.99 points to 1,517.16.

AFP