You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 1.3% on US rallies, cheaper yen

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 4:14 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.3 per cent on Monday, taking heart from rallies in New York and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 index added 1.37 per cent, or 298.55 points, to close at 22,169.11, rising for the third straight session. The broader Topix index was up 1.40 per cent, or 22.53 points, at 1,627.93.

The dollar fetched 111.94 yen in Asian afternoon trade, slightly down from 111.99 yen in New York late Friday but still up from 111.81 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

"Rallies in US shares and a cheaper yen are seen helping boost Japanese shares," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shuji Hosoi, senior market strategist at Daiwa Securities, added that the focus this week is on Japan-US trade negotiations and a series of Chinese economic indicators, including first-quarter GDP growth figures due on Wednesday.

As optimism grows that the United States and China are nearing a trade deal, Japan kicks off its own negotiations with Washington from Monday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi are set to embark on two days of talks in Washington.

The first round of talks will likely focus on the scope of future negotiations rather than specifics, however.

"We will carefully watch both US-China and US-Japan talks without being too optimistic," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

In Tokyo, bluechip exporters were broadly higher, with Sony gaining 0.36 per cent to 5,220 yen and Olympus up 2.64 per cent at 1,242 yen.

Toyota rose 0.61 per cent to 6,831 yen while Nissan gained 0.79 per cent to 936.4 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Must Read

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA and Garuda expand codesharing to include Singapore-Jakarta flights

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Asian Pay Television Trust units up 15.5% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening