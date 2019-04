[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as gains in bluechip shares helped erase early losses.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped 1.37 per cent the previous day, added 0.24 per cent, or 52.55 points, to close at 22,221.66, but the broader Topix index was down 0.09 per cent, or 1.47 points, at 1,626.46.

AFP