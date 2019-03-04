Up, up and away as US stocks rise for the 10th straight week

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IT'S BEEN all up on the stockmarket roller coaster so far this year, and some strategists are waiting for a dip.
US stocks rose last week for the 10th straight week as momentum took major indexes close to new record highs.
Developments on US-China trade negotiations, retail
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg