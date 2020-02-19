You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Apple worries send markets lower

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 6:34 AM

rk_applestore_190220.jpg
Worries over the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on Apple sent Wall Street to a lower close on Tuesday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Worries over the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on Apple sent Wall Street to a lower close on Tuesday.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 illness in China has killed nearly 1,900 people and infected more than 72,000 others, disrupting business operations in China while causing countries to close borders and cancel flights.

Apple announced Monday it would miss its March quarter revenue forecast while global iPhone supplies would fall, and the tech giant's share price fell 1.8 per cent to US$319.

Russia on Tuesday announced it would ban all Chinese citizens from entering the country as of February 20, stepping up the clampdown on transportation to the Asian economic power.

With traders on edge, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6 per cent and finished the day at 29,232.19, and the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 per cent to close at 3,370.29.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq was essentially flat at 9,732.74, inching up just enough to set a new all-time high.

"The big news is Apple, and the big worry is to what extent does it signal that the Chinese economy is going to come back slower than what the stock market is looking for? It is still a giant unknown," said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

"It is not a surprise that Apple had to revise its target lower, but maybe the timing of it suggests that the magnitude of the problem is larger than expected."

It wasn't gloomy everywhere. Walmart reported fourth quarter earnings that were below expectations, but the top private employer in the United States still closed with a gain of 1.5 per cent at US$119.63.

Netflix was up 1.9 per cent and electric automaker Tesla climbed 7.3 per cent.

But in a sign markets were truly rattled, gold saw its price jump 1.2 per cent to US$1,605.5 per-ounce indicating investors' increasing desire for a financial safe haven.

Traders are looking ahead to US data on new housing construction set to be released on Wednesday morning, followed by minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

 

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

[BEIJING] The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international...

Feb 19, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday unveils a new points-based immigration system that ends the free movement of people...

Feb 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for...

Feb 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX announced a new partnership Monday to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private...

Feb 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

[BRUSSELS] Travel restrictions imposed on China over its virus outbreak are only fuelling "panic" and threatening...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly