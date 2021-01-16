You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Big Biden stimulus no balm for US stocks, Dow loses 0.6%

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 6:17 AM

nz_nyse_160130.jpg
President-elect Joe Biden's massive plan to help the US economy didn't shake Wall Street's downbeat sentiment on Friday, with major indices losing ground in the last full trading week of Donald Trump's presidency.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] President-elect Joe Biden's massive plan to help the US economy didn't shake Wall Street's downbeat sentiment on Friday, with major indices losing ground in the last full trading week of Donald Trump's presidency.

Markets opened to news that retail sales in December had slid farther than expected as consumers and businesses struggled under the weight of rising Covid-19 cases. Major banks unveiled mixed earnings reports while hoping Covid-19 vaccines will bring better days.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial average closed down 0.6 per cent at 30,814.26, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,768.25.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,998.50 after losing 0.9 per cent, underscoring Wall Street's retreat from records set last week.

Overall, the Dow lost 0.9 per cent for the week, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lost 1.5 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump will on Wednesday hand over power to Mr Biden, who has proposed spending US$1.9 trillion to help the US economy come back from the mass layoffs and sharp downturn in growth caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The package, unveiled after markets closed Thursday, includes everything from expanded unemployment benefits to tax credits aimed at poor Americans to money to fight infections, but Wells Fargo Advisors warned traders are finding things in the proposal they don't like.

"Sentiment is being dampened, however, amid speculation that the increase in government spending could bring about higher taxes," they said in an analysis.

Also spooking Wall Street was the Commerce Department's report that retail sales declined 0.7 per cent in December, despite holiday shopping, underscoring that the US economy was far from healed.

Among fourth-quarter bank earnings, JPMorgan reported record quarterly profits of US$12.1 billion, but Citigroup said earnings dipped seven per cent to US$4.6 billion. At Wells Fargo, profits edged up four per centto US$3 billion as revenues fell 10 per cent.

Wall Street pushed all three institutions, with shares of JPMorgan falling 1.2 per cent to US$138.64 at the close, Citigroup sinking 6.9 per cent to US$64.23 and Wells Fargo diving 7.8 per cent to US$32.04.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 16, 2021 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other...

Jan 16, 2021 08:04 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar finishes week stronger as US data hurts risk appetite

[NEW YORK] The US dollar rose across the board to hit a four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, as...

Jan 16, 2021 07:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold falls 1% as US dollar accelerates rally

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and the metal was heading for a second straight weekly...

Jan 16, 2021 06:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops over 2% on China lockdowns, US stimulus concerns

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Friday, with both contracts posting a loss on the week as...

Jan 16, 2021 06:22 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end four weeks of gains on lockdown, vaccine worries

[BENGALURU] European stocks snapped four weeks of gains on Friday, as the prospect of tighter lockdowns, slow...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for